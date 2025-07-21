Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 72.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 98.83 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India rose 72.55% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 98.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.98.8397.378.437.928.407.202.251.101.761.02

