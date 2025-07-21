UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 48.91% to Rs 2225.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18818.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21275.4518818.5620.7116.034152.962862.733046.181944.802225.901494.82

