Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 5.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 58.46 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 5.85% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.29% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 218.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.4655.98 4 218.01217.84 0 OPM %9.788.49 -8.097.67 - PBDT5.164.71 10 15.2014.54 5 PBT3.412.82 21 8.397.86 7 NP2.172.05 6 5.856.31 -7

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

