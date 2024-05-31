Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 5.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 58.46 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 5.85% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.29% to Rs 5.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 218.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

