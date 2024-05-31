D P Wires standalone net profit declines 34.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.12% to Rs 208.53 crore

Net profit of D P Wires declined 34.79% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.12% to Rs 208.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.44% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 1002.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1215.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

208.53387.051002.261215.216.535.275.044.5714.2421.7752.8158.7913.1620.7548.7655.329.8215.0636.3241.01

