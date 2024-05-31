Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 373.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 373.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 66.41% to Rs 312.73 crore

Net profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 373.74% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.41% to Rs 312.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.63% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.91% to Rs 1144.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 738.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales312.73187.93 66 1144.47738.82 55 OPM %6.266.22 -5.885.29 - PBDT10.724.33 148 38.9121.73 79 PBT8.152.10 288 29.0713.47 116 NP4.690.99 374 18.309.50 93

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

