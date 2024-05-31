Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 373.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.41% to Rs 312.73 croreNet profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 373.74% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.41% to Rs 312.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.63% to Rs 18.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.91% to Rs 1144.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 738.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
