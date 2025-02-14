Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.14% to Rs 35.69 crore

Net Loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.6945.84 -22 OPM %0.031.33 -PBDT0.320.05 540 PBT-0.17-0.62 73 NP-0.20-0.67 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 51.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story