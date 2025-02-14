Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.14% to Rs 35.69 croreNet Loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.6945.84 -22 OPM %0.031.33 -PBDT0.320.05 540 PBT-0.17-0.62 73 NP-0.20-0.67 70
