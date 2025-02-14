Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 51.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 1903.40 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 51.45% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 1903.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2009.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1903.402009.238.8515.16183.42315.28135.20273.5998.09202.05

