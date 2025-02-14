Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 51.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 1903.40 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 51.45% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 1903.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2009.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1903.402009.23 -5 OPM %8.8515.16 -PBDT183.42315.28 -42 PBT135.20273.59 -51 NP98.09202.05 -51

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

