Super Tannery standalone net profit rises 74.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.14% to Rs 70.81 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 74.74% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.14% to Rs 70.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.70.8152.797.416.804.102.902.321.351.660.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News