Supervisory Data Quality Index score of Scheduled Commercial Banks improves

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created a Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns. The objective of sDQI is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved to 89.3 in n March 2025 as compared to 88.6 in March 2024. Scheduled Commercial Banks accuracy level score moved up from 86.1 in Mar-24 to 86.7 in Mar-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News