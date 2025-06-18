Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Sammaan Capital said that its board has approved the reappointment of Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer (CRO) for a further period of three years, effective 17 June 2025.

Naveen Uppal brings over 27 years of experience in operations, audit, and credit risk within the finance industry. He has been associated with the company for more than 18 years and currently serves as Chief Risk Officer. Earlier, he managed the Operations department and held key positions at ICICI Bank, including Zonal Operations Head. Uppal is a qualified cost accountant (ICWA) and holds a postgraduate diploma from UCLA Anderson School of Management, USA.

Sammaan Capital is registered as a non-banking financial company-investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sammaan provides home loans (HLs) and loans against property (LAP)/micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) loans.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 1.4% to Rs 324.04 crore on a 5.4% drop in total income to Rs 2,132.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Sammaan Capital shed 0.95% to Rs 124.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

