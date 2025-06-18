Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Sammaan Capital said that its board has approved the reappointment of Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer (CRO) for a further period of three years, effective 17 June 2025.Naveen Uppal brings over 27 years of experience in operations, audit, and credit risk within the finance industry. He has been associated with the company for more than 18 years and currently serves as Chief Risk Officer. Earlier, he managed the Operations department and held key positions at ICICI Bank, including Zonal Operations Head. Uppal is a qualified cost accountant (ICWA) and holds a postgraduate diploma from UCLA Anderson School of Management, USA.
Sammaan Capital is registered as a non-banking financial company-investment and credit company (NBFC-ICC) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sammaan provides home loans (HLs) and loans against property (LAP)/micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) loans.
The companys consolidated net profit advanced 1.4% to Rs 324.04 crore on a 5.4% drop in total income to Rs 2,132.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Sammaan Capital shed 0.95% to Rs 124.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app