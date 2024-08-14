Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 10.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 130.23 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 10.54% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 130.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.23123.56 5 OPM %8.377.07 -PBDT12.3212.57 -2 PBT9.5910.06 -5 NP7.137.97 -11

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

