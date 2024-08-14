Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 10.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 130.23 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 10.54% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 130.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.23123.56 5 OPM %8.377.07 -PBDT12.3212.57 -2 PBT9.5910.06 -5 NP7.137.97 -11
