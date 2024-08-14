Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 67.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 39.18 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 67.03% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 39.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1837.70 4 OPM %11.1315.81 -PBDT3.054.80 -36 PBT0.772.69 -71 NP0.601.82 -67

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

