Supreme Industries bags Rs 54 crore repeat order from BPCL

Supreme Industries announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for a repeat order of composite LPG cylinders.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order is for the supply of approximately 2,00,000 composite LPG cylinders of 10 kg capacity. The contract will be valid for a period of six months from the date of placement of the LoA and may be extended for an additional six months at the sole discretion of BPCL.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in BPCL. It also stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders. The companys consolidated net profit fell 20.3% to Rs 164.74 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 206.60 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.3% YoY to Rs 2,393.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The counter shed 0.34% to Rs 3,309.90 on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. The company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The counter shed 0.72% to Rs 363 on the BSE.