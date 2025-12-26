Vikran Engineering gains after bagging Rs 459-cr order from NTPC Renewable Energy

Vikran Engineering rose 4.66% to Rs 101 after securing an order worth Rs 459.20 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 400 MW AC solar power project at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has received the award of contract for inland transportation, insurance, installation, testing and commissioning, along with guarantee tests, under the Balance of System (BoS) package for the development of a 400 MW grid-connected solar PV project in Chitrakoot.

The total order is valued at Rs 459.20 crore and is to be executed within a period of 12 months.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms. Rakesh Markhedkar, chairman and managing director, Vikran Engineering, said, Securing this order from NTPC Renewable Energy is a strong endorsement of Vikran Engineerings EPC capabilities and execution track record in the renewable energy sector. This project aligns with our strategic focus on expanding our footprint in utility-scale solar infrastructure while contributing meaningfully to Indias clean energy transition. Vikran Engineering is a diversified EPC player. The company provides end-to-end turnkey solutions spanning conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, enabling it to capture the full value chain of project execution.