Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 26.00% to Rs 202.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2636.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2609.212636.3512.2214.69358.21442.97265.18356.94202.30273.37

