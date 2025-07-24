Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 1503.95 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 2.61% to Rs 532.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 518.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 1503.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1508.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1503.951508.3953.4853.26657.35637.95634.09618.54532.14518.60

