V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 885.22 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail rose 176.77% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 885.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 786.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

