ACC consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 6087.23 crore

Net profit of ACC rose 4.36% to Rs 375.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 359.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 6087.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5199.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6087.235199.09 17 OPM %12.7813.06 -PBDT817.53718.60 14 PBT562.95484.06 16 NP375.38359.70 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

