UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 44.49, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.91% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.49, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. UCO Bank has risen around 2.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6294, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

