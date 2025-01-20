Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 44.49, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.91% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.49, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. UCO Bank has risen around 2.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6294, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 4.46%, gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 3.11%, gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 1.05%, rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story