Supreme Petrochem slides after Q3 PAT drops 58% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Supreme Petrochem declined 1.47% to Rs 500 after the company's standalone net profit fell 57.74% to Rs 30.15 crore on 10% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,264.69 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 47.04 crore in Q3 FY26, up 51.05% from Rs 96.11 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 7.09 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA dropped 33.2% to Rs 78 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 116.7 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced 208 bps to 6.12% in Q3 FY26 as against 8.20% in Q3 FY25.

Volumes declined to 91,265 MT in Q3 FY26 as compared with 85,537 MT in corresponding quarter last year. On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.74% YoY to Rs 159.27 crore, while revenue declined 16.34% YoY to Rs 3,751.38 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25. Supreme Petrochem (SPL) is engaged in the styrenics business and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, as well as extruded polystyrene insulation boards (XPS). The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Amdoshi, District Raigad, Maharashtra, and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.