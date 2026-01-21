Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 86.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6951 shares

Adani Green Energy Ltd, SRF Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 January 2026.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 11.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.76% to Rs.876.60. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 32422 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5329 shares. The stock dropped 4.33% to Rs.2,748.70. Volumes stood at 10714 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd notched up volume of 6.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.43% to Rs.101.30. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29136 shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.2,053.15. Volumes stood at 6908 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

