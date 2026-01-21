IndiaMART InterMESH gains after Q3 PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 188 scr

IndiaMart InterMESH jumped 3% to Rs 2207.70 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 55.62% to Rs 188.3 crore on 13.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 401.6 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 55.35% YoY to Rs 247 crore during the quarter. EBITDA fell 3% YoY to Rs 134 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 33% for the period.

Collection from customer jumped 17% YoY to Rs 426 crore in Q3 FY26. This was primarily driven by IndiaMARTs standalone collections of Rs 390 crore, reflecting a 14% YoY growth, along with Rs 33 crore in collections from its subsidiary, Busy Infotech.

Deferred Revenue as on December 31, 2025 increased to Rs 1,775 crore representing a YoY growth of 19%. This primarily includes IndiaMART Standalone Deferred Revenue of Rs 1,654 crore and Busy Infotech Deferred Revenue of Rs.112 crore. Cash Flow from Operations for the quarter was Rs 129 crore. Cash and Investments balance stood at Rs 3,051 crore as on December 31, 2025. On a standalone net profit jumped 65.01% to Rs 206.1 crore on 9.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 368 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. IndiaMART registered Unique business enquiries of 28 million in Q3FY26. Supplier Storefronts grew to 8.7 million, an increase of 6% YoY and paying suppliers at the end of the quarter were 2,21,000.