Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 25.46% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.5227.24 1 OPM %21.1117.95 -PBDT4.854.26 14 PBT4.764.18 14 NP3.402.71 25

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

