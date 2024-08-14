Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 25.46% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.5227.2421.1117.954.854.264.764.183.402.71

