Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales decline 39.90% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net loss of Prozone Realty reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.90% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.1953.56 -40 OPM %21.7133.96 -PBDT-0.1519.92 PL PBT-5.5414.12 PL NP-4.588.91 PL

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

