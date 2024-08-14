Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 831.98 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 54.77% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 831.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales831.98693.98 20 OPM %5.836.39 -PBDT34.3035.65 -4 PBT5.3412.25 -56 NP3.187.03 -55

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

