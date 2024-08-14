Suraj Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 13.53 croreNet profit of Suraj Industries declined 73.41% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.5318.49 -27 OPM %4.1410.65 -PBDT1.063.22 -67 PBT0.722.93 -75 NP0.672.52 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News