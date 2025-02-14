Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 666.43 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 96.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 666.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 565.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales666.43565.75 18 OPM %11.8510.94 -PBDT72.0757.57 25 PBT35.5222.09 61 NP0.5114.59 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content