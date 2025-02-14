Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 562.48 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 20.22% to Rs 43.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 562.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 604.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales562.48604.01 -7 OPM %13.7214.29 -PBDT77.3286.00 -10 PBT63.1973.80 -14 NP43.8354.94 -20
