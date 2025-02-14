Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 562.48 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 20.22% to Rs 43.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 562.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 604.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.562.48604.0113.7214.2977.3286.0063.1973.8043.8354.94

