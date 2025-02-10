Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 46.15% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.67.2273.5910.9317.836.8812.504.8910.273.997.41

