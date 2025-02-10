Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 46.15% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales67.2273.59 -9 OPM %10.9317.83 -PBDT6.8812.50 -45 PBT4.8910.27 -52 NP3.997.41 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BJP wins Delhi assembly elections, ends 27-year hiatus

Axiscades Tech arm joins hands with MBDA to establish COE in Bangalore

Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 125.83% in the December 2024 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story