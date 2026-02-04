Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 1.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 65.50 croreNet profit of Suraj Products rose 1.25% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 65.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.5067.22 -3 OPM %9.9710.93 -PBDT6.606.88 -4 PBT4.844.89 -1 NP4.043.99 1
