Toss The Coin bags Rs 81 lakh marketing services contract

Toss The Coin announced that it has entered into a Master CMO Retainer Service Agreement along with a Statement of Work (SOW) with Definian Data, LLC, a US-based company headquartered at 135 S. LaSalle, Suite 2225, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement covers a comprehensive suite of marketing services. The scope of work includes strategic enhancements, sales and marketing alignment, content and distribution expansion and operational add-ons.

The total value of the order is approximately Rs 81.40 lakh (USD 90,000) and the contract is expected to be executed over a period of one year.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in Definian Data. It further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions, in compliance with applicable regulatory norms.