Varroc wins strategic contract with a leading global EV OEM

Varroc Engineering announced a significant new business win with a leading global electric vehicle (EV) OEM for the supply of AC-bi-directional wall chargers for electric vehicles.

This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in Varroc's continued expansion within the electric mobility ecosystem and further reinforces its position as a trusted global partner for advanced automotive technology solutions.

Under the agreement, Varroc will supply Energy Star-compliant AC bi-directional wall chargers, engineered to deliver high stability, advanced safety, and seamless EV charging performance. The chargers will be manufactured at Varroc's established facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely deliveries in line with global standards.