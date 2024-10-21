Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 415.52% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 415.52% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.282.77 416 OPM %5.32-51.99 -PBDT0.95-1.15 LP PBT0.48-1.69 LP NP0.33-1.45 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 1.3K cr in 3 days of Maha project launch

OnePlus 13 unveiled, launch in China set for Oct 31: Check design, features

GRSE share price up 6% on securing contract worth Rs 491 crore from DRDO

LIVE: India's Digital Public Infrastructure is key talking point at global summits, says PM Modi

Bid to include bogus voters in Maha seats to be contested by BJP: Shiv Sena

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story