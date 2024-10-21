Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Tata Chemicals Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd surged 12.68% to Rs 6088 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23633 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.82% to Rs 1194.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd soared 9.01% to Rs 10212.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1526 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 8.93% to Rs 1295.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36062 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd exploded 8.32% to Rs 12556.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

