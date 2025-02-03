Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 19.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.10% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.10% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.775.9044.3045.422.803.210.691.150.760.94

