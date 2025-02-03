Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 19.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 19.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 36.10% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.10% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.775.90 -36 OPM %44.3045.42 -PBDT2.803.21 -13 PBT0.691.15 -40 NP0.760.94 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indel Money standalone net profit declines 80.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story