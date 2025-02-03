Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 22.23 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 111.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.2318.666.844.451.570.871.310.630.950.45

