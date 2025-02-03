Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 3.44 crorePrabhu Steel Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.442.63 31 OPM %0.58-6.08 -PBDT0.02-0.20 LP PBT0-0.21 100 NP0-0.15 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content