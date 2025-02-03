Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 3.44 crore

Prabhu Steel Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.442.63 31 OPM %0.58-6.08 -PBDT0.02-0.20 LP PBT0-0.21 100 NP0-0.15 100

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

