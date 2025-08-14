Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 30.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.49% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 30.32% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.49% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.958.7443.8260.307.555.597.175.515.334.09

