Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yuken India Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd, Black Box Ltd and Rajdarshan Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2024.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd lost 6.24% to Rs 96.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46888 shares in the past one month.

Yuken India Ltd tumbled 5.58% to Rs 1017. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4614 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 7.16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15875 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 255.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10547 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 49.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8198 shares in the past one month.

