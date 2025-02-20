Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47143 shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2025.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47143 shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.6,271.85. Volumes stood at 80234 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd clocked volume of 44.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.45% to Rs.1,003.00. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 42.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.42% to Rs.619.00. Volumes stood at 8.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd recorded volume of 16.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.874.65. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as CM, six ministers join cabinet

Share Market LIVE: SMIDs gain 1%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Financials, FMCG, IT drag; Metal leads

Nearly 90% of Japanese firms say Trump's policies hurt business: Survey

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy updates: Bangladesh lose two in quick succession

India's Got Latent row: Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd witnessed volume of 43.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.1,054.45. Volumes stood at 6.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Sensex, Nifty trades in negative terrain; realty shares advance

L&T's minerals & metals division bags 'large' order from Hindalco

Intellect Design rises after inking multi-year deal with London-based brokerage firm

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story