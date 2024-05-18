Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 52.96% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.96% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.96% to Rs 17.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.497.42 -53 17.8927.09 -34 OPM %6.028.63 -3.0212.92 - PBDT1.091.10 -1 0.973.57 -73 PBT0.260.07 271 -1.600.09 PL NP0.260.07 271 -1.600.09 PL

First Published: May 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

