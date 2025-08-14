TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.15% to Rs 96.66 crore

Net Loss of TVS Electronics reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.15% to Rs 96.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.96.66111.301.302.840.772.56-4.09-1.12-3.55-1.26

