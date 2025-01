SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 119.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.29% to Rs 60.43 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors rose 119.04% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 83.29% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.4332.9780.5764.6319.377.1918.476.3815.997.30

