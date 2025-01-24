Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 382.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 382.35% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.87020.4101.09-0.031.09-0.030.820.17

