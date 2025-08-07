Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 604.89 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 604.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 658.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.604.89658.07-0.622.80-15.959.33-43.05-18.77-30.10-11.40

