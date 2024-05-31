Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 829.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 829.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 209.84% to Rs 84.37 crore

Net Loss of Suumaya Industries reported to Rs 829.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 473.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.84% to Rs 84.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1182.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 467.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.81% to Rs 1232.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 663.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales84.3727.23 210 1232.83663.48 86 OPM %-365.40-1800.77 --55.29-82.61 - PBDT-304.20-471.49 35 -658.97-459.76 -43 PBT-305.50-473.41 35 -664.34-467.98 -42 NP-829.42-473.41 -75 -1182.97-467.98 -153

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

