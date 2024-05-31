Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 282.16 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 14.45% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 282.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.93% to Rs 53.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 1024.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

282.16226.651024.46804.476.918.187.616.7918.9516.7473.5946.0518.5716.3972.0744.6814.1012.3253.8333.45

