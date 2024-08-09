Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 49.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.62% to Rs 230.69 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 49.61% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.62% to Rs 230.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.230.69347.5534.6548.0496.49176.4883.09163.9460.77120.59

