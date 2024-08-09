Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 229.24 crore

Net Loss of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 229.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales229.24171.87 33 OPM %5.377.76 -PBDT2.684.31 -38 PBT-3.72-2.23 -67 NP-5.42-3.53 -54

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

