MMTC consolidated net profit rises 122.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.70% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 122.99% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.70% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.65214.47 -100 OPM %-7787.69-29.38 -PBDT88.46-22.96 LP PBT87.45-24.15 LP NP32.6914.66 123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News