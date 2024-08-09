Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 122.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 99.70% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 122.99% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.70% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.65214.47 -100 OPM %-7787.69-29.38 -PBDT88.46-22.96 LP PBT87.45-24.15 LP NP32.6914.66 123

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

