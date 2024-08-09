MMTC consolidated net profit rises 122.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.70% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 122.99% to Rs 32.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.70% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.65214.47-7787.69-29.3888.46-22.9687.45-24.1532.6914.66

